Juventus vs. Fiorentina: Serie A live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Juventus takes its perfect Serie A record to Florence on Saturday to face Fiorentina in Serie A play. Juve is 2-0-0 to start the season and is coming off a wild 4-3 win over Napoli, while Cristiano Ronaldo is in perfect form following his four-goal effort for Portugal against Lithuania in Euro qualifying on Tuesday. Juve struggled a bit on the road against Parma and will aim to be more clinical this time around in a game it is expected to win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Fiorentina

Date : Saturday, Sept. 14



: Saturday, Sept. 14 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Artemio Franchi



: Stadio Artemio Franchi TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Team number/ Team number

Storylines

Juventus: The biggest question this team is facing is how the team responds to the injury to Giorgio Chiellini, who will miss six months after tearing his ACL. Luckily enough for Juve, they signed the best young defender in the world in Matthijs de Ligt who instantly slides into the starting XI. He has had a couple rough performances to start his Juve career but should only get better with time and has the quality to keep this team fighting in all competitions.

Fiorentina: A winless start to the Serie A campaign has this team needing a spark, and that may come via Franck Ribery. The French winger joined the club on a free transfer and could be the creativity threat in attack this team looks for to turn around this slow start. Expect Fiorentina to struggle a bit due to just how strong Juve is defensively, but Ribery could be the key to taking a point or three.

Prediction

It's another win for Juve as Ronaldo scores, moving the team to 3-0-0 on the season.

Pick: Juventus 2, Fiorentina 0