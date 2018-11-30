Juventus vs. Fiorentina: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juve faces the tough trip to Stadio Artemio Franchi
After a hard-fought victory over Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday, Juventus hits the road south to Florence to take on Fiorentina. Juve is still in first place with an eight-point lead and a 12-1-0 record. The club is the only undefeated one left in all of Italy's top flight. Meanwhile. Fiorentina is in 10th place with 18 points but just five back of the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Fiorentina
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 1
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -147 / Fiorentina +350 / Draw +250
Storylines
Juventus: The club is hurting a bit in the midfield with injuries to Sami Khedira (ankle) and Federico Bernardeschi (adductor). Both have missed a couple game, while Emre Can is out after thyroid surgery, according to Calcio Mercato.
Fiorentina: The club is winless in its last six and has drawn its last five contests. German Pezzella has been out with a biceps injury that saw him miss a call-up with the Argentina national team in mid-November.
Juventus vs. Fiorentina prediction
On the road is always tricky in Serie A, but Juventus has more than enough to get the result, even if it rests some of its players. Juve will control the ball and the tempo of the match, score on a set piece and cruise to victory.
Pick: Juve (-147)
