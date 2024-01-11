Juventus will host Frosinone on Thursday for the last quarterfinal of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri would face Roma if they advance and are the leading candidates to win the tournament after Inter were knocked out by Bologna in the round of 16. The two sides already met once this season, when the Bianconeri managed to win 2-1 away on Dec. 23 with a deciding goal from striker Dusan Vlahovic. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Jan. 11 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 11 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -300; Draw +375; Frosinone +750

Team news

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's team will line up with Mattia Perin as goalkeeper, as it always happened in the Coppa Italia recently. Andrea Cambiaso will be back on the left, while Arek Milik will likely start instead of Vlahovic, who is not fully fit.

Potential Juventus XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.

Frosinone: Eusebio Di Francesco is expected to make some minor changes to his team, with Juventus loanees Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge both expected to start against their old teammates.



Potential Frosinone XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli; Lirola, Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soulé, Kaio Jorge; Ibrahimovic.

Prediction

Despite Frosinone being one of the most surprising sides of the season, Allegri's side should make it quite easily. Pick: Juventus 2, Frosinone 0.