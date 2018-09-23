Juventus vs. Frosinone live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ronaldo in Serie A on TV, stream online
Juve is looking for another victory in Serie A where it is 4-0-0
Juventus returns to the field on Sunday in Serie A to take on Frosinone as Cristiano Ronaldo and company aim to remain perfect on the season, aiming to make it five wins from five. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo lets out his frustration from the midweek red card in the Champions League by scoring two more. Juve 4, Frosinone 0.
