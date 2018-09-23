Juventus vs. Frosinone score, recap: Ronaldo bounces back from Champions League red card with game-winning goal
It is his third goal in the Serie A since arriving at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo's week wasn't going all that well after his somewhat harsh red card against Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday. He was visibly upset and crying, and he couldn't believe what had happened. He ended his week with a perfect bounce-back, scoring the game-winning goal for Juventus against Frosinone on Sunday.
In a 2-0 win, Ronaldo scored the winner in the 81st minute with an attentive finish before Federico Bernadeschi sealed it in the 94th minute:
Was he offside? Upon the replay, it looks like he was just on:
Boy, that has to feel good for CR7. It is his third goal in the Serie A and the best way he could have responded to a difficult week. That goal helped the team stay perfect in the Serie A with a 6-0-0 record as Ronaldo continues to adjust to playing in Italy.
