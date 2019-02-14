Juventus vs. Frosinone: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Serie A leader Juventus takes on 19th-place Frosinone on Friday as the Turin club gets an early game on Matchday 24 ahead of Champions League action next week. Juve is 20-3-0 on the season with an 11-point lead over Napoli, while Frosinone is 3-7-13 and has the worst scoring record in the league with 17 goals in 23 matches. Frosinone has just one win since November.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Frosinone

Date : Friday, Feb. 15



: Friday, Feb. 15 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena



: Allianz Arena TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -909 / Frosinone +1900 / Draw +725

Storylines

Juventus: Will some big players get a rest? This match against a poor team comes at a perfect time when you consider Juve has a UCL match against Atletico Madrid next Wednesday. Now, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo could play this match and then enjoy a couple days off to recover, but should they also be rested for this one, they'll enter the next match even fresher. It will be interesting to see what kind of side Massimo Allegri goes with.

Frosinone: Despite having just 16 points, this team is super close to getting out of the drop zone. A win here would likely push them out of the bottom three. There are three teams within three points or less, and a draw here would be a fine result to inch even closer to safety. It will not come easy, but if Juve rests some of its best players, they'll have a much better chance.

Juve vs. Frosinone prediction

Juve starts slow but gets three goals in the second half in a comfortable win in which they rest some stars.

Pick: Juventus (-909)