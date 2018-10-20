Juventus vs. Genoa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online
Ronaldo and company look to remain perfect in Serie A
Juventus's first game back from the international break is a home match against Genoa in Turin, as Massimo Allegri's team looks to keep its perfect record going in Serie A. Juve is 8-0-0 in the league with just five goals conceded in eight games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Juventus vs. Genoa in the USA
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Juve starts strong and finishes with three more points as Miralem Pjanic scores the winner from a free kick. Juventus 4, Genoa 0.
