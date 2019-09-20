Juventus vs. Hellas Verona: Serie A live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Juventus is the heavy favorite on Saturday as The Old Lady takes on Hellas Verona as part of Matchday 4 in Serie A. Juve is coming off of playing in the Champions League group stage and hoping to close in on Inter Milan atop the league table. So far this season, Juve is 2-1-0 and entered the weekend in third place. Verona, meanwhile, is 1-1-1 but will be without Mariusz Stepinski, who got a red card last weekend in the 1-0 loss to Milan.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

Date : Saturday, Sept. 21



: Saturday, Sept. 21 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy



: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Juventus: How will Matthijs de Ligt play? The unbelievably talented Dutchman has slid into the starting XI with the injury to Giorgio Chiellini, and with each game he looks more and more comfortable. His teammates though? Not so much. Juve was thoroughly outplayed against Fiorentina last weekend in a 0-0 draw. Fiorentina had 18 shots to Juve's eight and was unlucky not to send Maurizio Sarri to his first loss at the club.

Hellas Verona: Defense is the focus, as it usually is in Italy. But Hellas Verona has given up just two goals in three games, both penalties. That means the team hasn't given up a goal in the run of play yet this season. Keeping that mark against Juve would be some accomplishment.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both score twice in an easy home win.

Pick: Juventus 4, Verona 0