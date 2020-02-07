Juventus vs. Hellas Verona: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juve is coming off a win this past weekend

Juventus hopes it can build on its three-point lead atop Serie A this weekend when Maurizio Sarri's team goes to Hellas Verona on Saturday for Matchday 23. Juve is 17-3-2 with Inter Milan right behind, while Verona is surprisingly in ninth place with a 8-6-7 record despite scoring just 26 times in 21 games. With Inter facing rival AC Milan, there is a chance they could drop points and allow Juve to increase its lead ahead of some big clashes.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi
  • TV channel: None
  • Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Juventus: The Old Lady bounced back from the loss to Napoli by convincingly beating Fiorentina on Sunday, possessing the ball for 75 percent of the game and producing eight shots on target. That was a match that saw Juve received two penalty kicks, with Cristiano Ronaldo converted. But Fiorentina's defense was sloppy, and Verona should be more of a challenge and more disciplined. Don't be surprised to see a free-kick goal or a header off a corner with Juve's size advantage.

Hellas Verona: It's been a nice start to the season for Verona, and they find themselves knocking on the door for a spot in the Europa League thanks to being undefeated in its last five, winning three. At 8-6-7, Verona is two points back of sixth place and has conceded only 23 times in 21 games. The fourth-best defense in the league can cause problems for Juve as it aims to overcome the 2-1 loss in Turin in September. 

Prediction

Adrien Rabiot gets to assists and Juve take sall three points back home. Pick: Juventus 3, Hellas Verona 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories