Juventus vs. Hellas Verona: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus hopes it can build on its three-point lead atop Serie A this weekend when Maurizio Sarri's team goes to Hellas Verona on Saturday for Matchday 23. Juve is 17-3-2 with Inter Milan right behind, while Verona is surprisingly in ninth place with a 8-6-7 record despite scoring just 26 times in 21 games. With Inter facing rival AC Milan, there is a chance they could drop points and allow Juve to increase its lead ahead of some big clashes.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

Date : Saturday, Feb. 8



: Saturday, Feb. 8 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi



: Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Juventus: The Old Lady bounced back from the loss to Napoli by convincingly beating Fiorentina on Sunday, possessing the ball for 75 percent of the game and producing eight shots on target. That was a match that saw Juve received two penalty kicks, with Cristiano Ronaldo converted. But Fiorentina's defense was sloppy, and Verona should be more of a challenge and more disciplined. Don't be surprised to see a free-kick goal or a header off a corner with Juve's size advantage.

Hellas Verona: It's been a nice start to the season for Verona, and they find themselves knocking on the door for a spot in the Europa League thanks to being undefeated in its last five, winning three. At 8-6-7, Verona is two points back of sixth place and has conceded only 23 times in 21 games. The fourth-best defense in the league can cause problems for Juve as it aims to overcome the 2-1 loss in Turin in September.

Prediction

Adrien Rabiot gets to assists and Juve take sall three points back home. Pick: Juventus 3, Hellas Verona 0