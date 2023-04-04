Juventus host Inter on Tuesday for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. It's a rematch of last season's final when the Nerazzurri won the cup. Juventus come from a nice win at home against Verona, while Inter lost two home games in a row against Juventus and Fiorentina, entering this one in a poor moment as they look to get back on track.

Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Apr. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Apr. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +130; Draw +210; Inter +215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Juventus and Inter are the two teams that have met most often in Coppa Italia history with 34 games. The Bianconeri have won 15 while Inter have won 11.

Juventus have won their last two meetings against Inter in all competitions (both in the league), having lost all three previous ones. In the 2000s, only once have the Bianconeri achieved three wins in a row against the Nerazzurri, between February 2011 and March 2012.

Inter have remained unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 Coppa Italia matches against Juventus (winning five and drawing five). However, both Juventus successes have come in the semifinals -- 3-0 at home in 2016 and 2-1 at San Siro in 2021.

Juve have always progressed from the five Derby d'Italia semifinals, remaining unbeaten in eight of nine games.

The Bianconeri have gone unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home games against Inter in all competitions, winning eight of them and keeping eight clean sheets.

Prediction

Juventus are in a good form while Inter come from two consecutive defeats, including one against Juve. The Oldy Lady do it again. Pick: Juventus 1, Inter 0.