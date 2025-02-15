Juventus will host Inter in Turin on Sunday for one of the most awaited and iconic matches of the season. The side coached by Simone Inzaghi come from a key win against Fiorentina while Juventus won 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs against PSV. The Derby d'Italia will be a crucial game for both the Scudetto and the Champions League races. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +233; Draw +300; Inter +123

Team news

Juventus: Thiago Motta is expected to name the following starting 11, with U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie in the midfield and Randal Kolo Muani as a striker. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to be benched for the sixth game in a row.

Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Veiga, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, McKennie; Conceiçao, Kolo Muani, Mbangula.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi is dealing with the unexpected injury of Marcus Thuram who should start from the bench in Sunday's clash. Former FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi will replace the Frenchman, while Denzel Dumfries will be back in the starting lineup after the suspension.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Taremi.

Prediction

It's expected to be a close one, but Juventus are now in a much better form than before and take a point. Pick: Juventus 1, Inter 1.