The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend one of the biggest matches of the3 Serie A calendar headlines all the action as Inter and Juventus square off in the Derby d'Italia, with both sides hopeful of being title contenders all season long.

The players Inter and Juventus should steal from each other

Both Inter and Juventus had an intense summer, and failed to sign some transfer targets they were hoping to have on their rosters. In fact, Juventus were desperately looking to solve the situation of the central striker. After signing Jonathan David as a free agent this summer, the Bianconeri couldn't agree on a new deal with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and his contract is now due to expire in the summer 2026. Despite the big risk of losing him as a free agent next year, Juventus couldn't find a club willing to sign him this summer at a price they found acceptable. Vlahovic is now still part of the roster led by manager Igor Tudor. If Juventus were able to let him go, they should have tried to sign Marcus Thuram from Inter, as the Nerazzurri made some changes in the summer and signed Yann Bonny from Parma. Thuram is the kind of player Juventus need right now and don't have in the squad, a striker that could also play alongside another central striker, as he does wonderfully with Lautaro Martinez, but can also play alone in the attack. At Inter, he was able to improve drastically and became much more clinical in the box compared to his previous experiences and could also have joined his brother Khephren who signed for the Bianconeri in the summer 2024.

Looking at Inter's summer transfers, the Nerazzurri couldn't agree a deal with Atalanta to sign Ademola Lookman as they were seeking to sign a player who could play between the midfield and the attack, someone who could change the direction of the matches with his talent. With that option off the table, the profile Inter need is clear: a versatile, creative attacker who can break the lines of their current squad. That's exactly why Kenan Yildiz fits in this idea. New manager Cristian Chivu has already announced tactical changes beyond the traditional 3-5-2, and Yildiz has the qualities required to make it happen. The Juventus star is among the most exciting young talents in Serie A, a player who can change games the instant he touches the ball with pace, his refined technique and perfectly timed passing. Inter couldn't sign a player like him in the past transfer session, and desperately need a profile like his in the future.

How to watch Juventus vs. Inter, odds

How to watch Serie A Matchday 3

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, September 13

Cagliari vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 14

AS Roma vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, September 15

Hellas Verona vs. Cremonese, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

