The first finalist of the 2020-21 Coppa Italia will be known Tuesday as Juventus and Inter Milan meet in their semifinal second leg. Juve won the first leg away last week, coming from behind to win 2-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice. Just a draw, even a 1-0 loss, will be enough for the title favorites to move on.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 9

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV: Rai North America

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN+

Odds: Juve +175; Draw +230; Inter +160 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve: The defense has turned the corner, it appears, conceding just one goal in their last six matches in all competitions. Matthijs de Ligt has been the main reason why. The Dutchman is comfortable, putting together some excellent shifts and will be crucial here. If he can continue to play composed and clean, his impact defensively alone could see Juve advance.

Inter: Antonio Conte's men bounced back from the first leg defeat with a 2-0 win at Fiorentina where they created plenty, but the issues in defense were still there. The lack of stability in the middle, especially defensively, has allowed teams to get so many good looks on this backline. If that continues, they will only have a small chance of moving on. Inter have to dominate the ball, quickly press in the middle and sit with several behind the ball to get anything from this.

Juve vs. Inter prediction

A tight, physical draw sees Juve advance to the final once again. Pick: Juve 1, Inter 1