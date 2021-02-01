Inter Milan and Juventus meet on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg with plenty on the line ahead of next week's second leg. The two teams just met on Jan. 17 in Serie A, with Inter taking all three points. They hope to repeat that performance where Juve managed just four shots on goal, while Weston McKennie and company look for revenge on the road. The winner of this tie will face the winner of the other semifinal between Atalanta and Napoli.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 2

: Tuesday, Feb. 2 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Inter +140; Draw +240; Juve +188 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: They enter on a six-match unbeaten streak that also includes a win over rival AC Milan in the quarterfinals. Antonio Conte's men know a result is big here for momentum ahead of a brutal stretch with games against Fiorentina (league), Juventus (second leg), Lazio (league) and Milan (league) to follow. The key will be keeping their composure, which nearly cost them against Milan. Expect Inter to be physical but also a bit more reserved in defense.

Juve: If Juve want to get back to the final, they are going to need to be a bit more creative than they were against Inter last time out. The midfield's creativity was lacking, and they just weren't sharp. They'll be confident in rebounding, but they cannot be reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo. With Inter often compact in defense, expect plenty of balls to go out wide in attack.

Prediction

Nothing is settled after the first leg as Inter get a goal in the second half. Pick: Inter 1, Juve 1