With Juventus' Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, guess who got into the box to win a penalty kick and fire The Old Lady to a crucial 3-2 win over Serie A champs Inter Milan on Matchday 37? No, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo. In a match that featured three penalty kicks, two red cards, two late goals and Ronaldo being substituted off 70 minutes in after scoring his 777th career goal, Juan Cuadrado scored his second goal in what could salvage the season for the club. He marched into the box and was taken down by Ivan Perisic for a foul that will be considered controversial by most. Take a look:

That wasn't even the final wild thing that happened as Marcelo Brozovic would also see red for the game's third red card. Here's a list of how that final 10 minutes or so went:

What a wild result. For Juve, after going down to 10 men 55 minutes in thanks to Rodrigo Bentancur, they battled back after the own goal that made it 2-2. The penalty call, for me, was a bit weak, but that happens.

And boy did they need that, as the victory gets them into the top four with one game to go. Juve have a two-point lead over fifth-place Napoli, but they play Sunday against Fiorentina with a chance to get back into the top four.

Juve needs to hope Napoli slip up and then finish off Bologna next Sunday on Matchday 38 to qualify for UCL or potentially face some massive changes and departures if they end up in Europa League.