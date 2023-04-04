Defending Coppa Italia champions Inter Milan will travel to Turin to face Juventus F.C. in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal round on Tuesday on Paramount+. Lautaro Martinez and the Nerazzurri fell to Juventus 1-0 in league play on March 19 as Inter continue their recent struggles in Serie A, dropping four of their last five domestic matches. Meanwhile, Juventus have continued their steady push to get back to the top of the league table and have won five straight matches across all competition. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Juventus vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter Milan as the +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, April 4

Juventus vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Coppa Italia semifinals picks for Inter Milan vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia semifinals picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -160 payout. The expert notes that Juventus have recorded a clean sheet in four of their last five games across all competition, while Inter have been shut out in their last three games. Both sides also managed just three shots on target each when they squared off in league play a couple of weeks ago. Sutton expects something similar to happen this time around, with both sides playing a more defensive game.

"I'm predicting both teams to play cautiously in the first leg, and I think Inter will sit back and 'park the bus' in hopes of being able to advance with a win on home soil in the second leg," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

