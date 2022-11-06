Juventus won 2-0 at home against Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and gave a boost to their Serie A and Champions League qualification hopes. Massimiliano Allegri's team are now currently fifth with 25 points, only two less than Atalanta and Lazio for the top four. Inter Milan could have reached them but this defeat completely changes the perspectives of this side as they are now seventh with 24 points after 13 matches.

Huge disappointment for Inter

Inter Milan had a better start and first half in general, but the Nerazzurri were not able to finish the chances they had. In particular, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries were not good enough to score the opening goal of the match. In the second half, things were not that different and even after Adrien Rabiot scored the opener Lautaro Martinez missed a big chance to score the equalizer. Simone Inzaghi's side played better soccer in the first half and until Juventus scored, but the fact that they couldn't score had a huge consequence and influence on the final result. Also, it was a big chance to gain some crucial points for the Champions League's race and the Nerazzurri lost another clash against a direct rival after losing against AC Milan, Lazio and AS Roma. Next Sunday, Inter Milan will face Atalanta away.

Allegri's back on track

A very different day for Massimiliano Allegri, who's now finally back on track and won four of the last five games. The Bianconeri needed a victory like this one against a rival like Inter Milan and it was a perfect night at the end that also saw the comebacks of Angel Di Maria and most importantly Federico Chiesa, who was out for nearly whole year after suffering an ACL injury against AS Roma on January 9. Allegri trusted young players like Nicolò Fagioli, who also scored the second goal of the match, and Fabio Miretti, and they both delivered good performances. Juventus can now go into the World Cup break with much more positive feelings compared to one month ago, when the position of the manager was in danger after some negative performances that culminated with the defeat away against AC Monza. Juventus will now face Hellas Verona away on Thursday and Lazio next Sunday in Turin.

A controversial decision

There was a pretty controversial decision in the second half when the VAR decided to overturn the decision of the referee and disallowed the goal scored by Juventus defender Danilo. The Brazilian player touched the ball with his hand after the header, even if it was very difficult to catch it live. After some minutes, the VAR decided to disallow the second goal scored by Juventus even if Danilo's hand movement was influenced by Stefan de Vrij, because the rule clearly states that a player can't score if the last touch is with the hand. Juventus managed to score the second goal of the game later with Fagioli, who put an end to the possible comeback of the guests.