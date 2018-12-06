Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 from Turin, with Juve looking to stay perfect
Before a big weekend of games including MLS Cup 2018 and the Copa Libertadores, there's an appetizer on Friday as Serie A leaders host Inter Milan on Matchday 15. Juve is the only remaining undefeated team with a record of 13-1-0, while Inter is 11 points back with a record of 9-2-3.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Inter MIlan
- Date: Friday, Dec. 7
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium in Turin
- TV channel: ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Juve -170 / Inter +570 / Draw +299
Storylines
Juventus: The Serie A leaders have really buckled down defensively. Over the last four matches, they've conceded no goals and just nine shots on frame in 360-plus minutes. Emre Can and Sami Khedira are still out when it comes to injuries, but Juve is expected to get Alex Sandro back for this one, though it remains to be seen if he plays.
Inter: This is a big one for Inter. A loss, and they are probably out of the title race before the holiday break. As for injuries, Dalbert has been out with a leg injury, but otherwise the team is healthy.
Juventus vs. Inter prediction
This is Juve's league, and at home they should get the job done. Expect the central defenders of Juve to give Mauro Icardi a rough day and for the hosts to win.
Pick: Juve (-170)
