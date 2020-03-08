Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Serie A preview, live stream, how to watch online, start time, TV channel

A big time Serie A clash is set for Sunday as second-place Juventus hosts third-place Inter Milan. The match was rescheduled over concerns about coronavirus, and will be played behind closed doors due to the virus spreading across the country. There is a lot on the line, and Juventus enters the match in second place. Four wins in a row have lifted Lazio into Serie A's top spot, but a win for Juve will put the club back into first place with 12 games to go.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Juventus +120; Draw +230; Inter +240 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Juve hasn't played since Feb. 26 and is well rested. That is why you can expect to see the big names on the pitch. With Lazio's fine form, this is a game that has put some pressure on Maurizio Sarri's men. Expect it to be close, competitive and physical. In the end, Juve's talent in the middle should be enough.

Inter Milan: The Nerazzurri are coming off a loss to Lazio in their last league game, but that was on Feb. 16. Since then, Antonio Conte's tema has won two Europa League games and has a bit of confidence back. But with a match against Getafe coming up in Europa League, will Conte rest some of his big guns for that important clash?

Juventus vs. Inter prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala fire Juve back into the league's top spot.

Pick: Juventus 2, Inter 1