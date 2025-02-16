It was an eventful Derby d'Italia at the Allianz Stadium in Turin between Juventus and Inter on Sunday as the Bianconeri won 1-0 thanks to the goal scored in the second half by Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao. After Inter's third Serie A defeat of the season and Napoli's draw against Lazio, the side coached by Antonio Conte have a two-point lead on Inter, and in less than two weeks the two teams will meet in Naples for the most important matchup of the season. Here's a look at the major moments from Sunday's game.

Moment of the game

After an intense first half where Inter probably deserved to score at least one goal, Conceicao found the opening goal of the night in Turin at minute 74 thanks to the assist of Randal Kolo Muani. If the game was level until that moment, Conceicao's goal completely changed it with Inter failing to score the equalizer while Juventus had a big chance to score the second goal with Teun Koopmeiners, but Inter's winger Denzel Dumfries saved the Nerazzurri on the line.

Take a look at Kolo Muani's skill to get the ball to Conceicao:

Man of the match

Kolo Muani was once again the best Juventus player of the night. After arriving from PSG on loan until the end of the current season, the Frenchman has scored five goals and provided one key assist in the first four Serie A games he played for the Bianconeri. Another game where the striker had a key impact on the final result, he's showing he's the striker the side coached by Thiago Motta needed at this moment. With Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic benched again, there are increasing chances to see the Bianconeri try to sign Kolo Muani permanently this summer.

What the result means for Juventus

This win changes the look of the table for Juventus, as the Bianconeri are now sitting in fourth place tied point with Lazio, five points behind Atalanta. While the Bianconeri will face PSV in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday after winning the home game 2-1 last week, this win against the Nerazzurri put them in a very good spot for the top-four race.

What the result means for Inter

Inter's defeat is a big setback in the title race as the Nerazzurri had a big chance to become the Serie A leaders on Sunday after Napoli's draw. The Nerazzurri are still two points behind the leaders and will face Antonio Conte's team in two weeks at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, for what is likely to be the most crucial game of the season. However, there are some concerns about Inzaghi's team, as they were able to win only three games against the top eight teams of the table so far.