Maurizio Sarri will visit his former club on Saturday, for the opening game of the third matchday of the 2023-24 Serie A season. Juventus are coming off a 2-0 road victory against Empoli while Lazio managed to notch their first win of the season against Napoli after losing the first two matches of the year.

Juventus star Paul Pogba won't be part of the game, as the Frenchman tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone and has been provisionally suspended, the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal announced on Monday. The test came after the match with Udinese on Aug. 20 which Pogba did not play in. The punishment could be up to a four-year ban, but a second test is needed to verify the initial results and will take place in early October. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 16 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -113; Draw: +235; Lazio +330

Team news

Juventus: American international Weston McKennie is expected to start the game, as announced by coach Massimiliano Allegri in the pre-match press conference, meaning that he might play his 100th game with the Bianconeri. The other American on the roster, Timothy Weah, will likely start Saturday's clash on the bench.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Lazio: Maurizio Sarri is expected to start with the same lineup that recently won against Napoli away. That was probably a defining moment of the season for the guests, who now need to continue in the same way against Juventus.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Prediction

Juventus is still unbeaten this season, but the game against Lazio will be the first one of the year against one of the top teams of the league. Pick: Juventus 1, Lazio 1.