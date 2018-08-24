Juventus vs. Lazio live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Serie A on TV, stream online
It's Serie'A second matchday and Juve hopes to improve defensively
Matchday 2 of the Serie A continues this weekend, with a mouth-watering game-of-the-week matchup between hosts Juventus vs. Lazio. Cristiano Ronaldo had a solid debut for the Turin club last weekend but didn't make the impact he wanted. He'll have his another shot at scoring his first official goal for the club.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio in the USA
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN+
How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio in Italy
The game will air on Sky Go Italia.
What's at stake?
Three points for both teams, with Lazio aiming to get its first points of the season. The Rome-based club held a 1-0 lead at home to Napoli before letting it slip away with two unanswered goals conceded last weekend. Juve, meanwhile, earned a tough 3-2 win at Chievo and will be hoping to have a more comfortable result this time around.
Juventus vs. Lazio prediction
Ronaldo gets his first official goal for Juve, and the Italian giants dominate in their home opener. Juve 4, Lazio 1.
