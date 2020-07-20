It was a match that looked set to be No. 1 against No. 2 just a couple weeks ago, but now Juventus is a heavy favorite when it takes on fourth-place Lazio on Monday to finish up Matchday 34 in Serie A. Juve is 25-5-4 and with a five-point lead over Inter Milan with a chance to move eight points clear here. Lazio had lost three in a row and four of its last six before a draw on Wednesday, ending any chance of a title challenge with its goal scoring going missing.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Monday, July 20

: Monday, July 20 Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: Rai Italia -- North America

Rai Italia -- North America Live stream: ESPN+ (English) and Rai Italia (Italian) -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN+ (English) and Rai Italia (Italian) -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -220; Draw +360; Lazio +575 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Three games without a win for Juve, and the notion of being a great defensive team is all of a sudden being questioned. The club has scored seven goals in its last three games, drawing two and losing one. In that span, they conceded nine times which is the same amount they had conceded in their previous 12 games. The defense has been out of sync, slow to react and quite frankly in a funk. The pressure is on to get things going defensively with a big month ahead.

Lazio: A run at the title has fallen off the rails with a great attack that has simply lacked sharpness. The quality and creativity is there, but the execution hasn't been. With Juve struggling, this could be the time to get the attack going and all but wrap up a Champions League spot. With Lazio playing wide with fine in the middle, expect a lot of low balls into the box in the wing with Juve somehow struggling with those as of late.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo scores and sets another up in a strong showing at home. Pick: Juventus 2, Lazio 0