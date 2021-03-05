These two sides come into this weekend's clash separated by six points in the Serie A table with Juventus in third and Lazio in seventh. Andrea Pirlo's men are back in the reckoning for UEFA Champions League qualification -- even if the title remains unlikely -- while Lazio are eyeing a run at Europe themselves with bitter rivals AS Roma four points ahead having played one game more. Both sides could use the points while they still have one more match to play compared with most of their positional rivals.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 6 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 6 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -110; Draw +250; Lazio +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.





Storylines

Juventus: Three wins from their last five in the Italian topflight has moved them up to third, but they have lost twice and drawn twice from their last six across all competitions -- including a 2-1 defeat away at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. Inter Milan are 10 points clear of Juve at present, but Pirlo's side have a game in hand that could close that gap to seven and bring to within a single point of AC Milan. However, next week's second leg against Porto will also be on the minds of the Italian giants' players.

Lazio: Three wins from their last five in Serie A, like Juve, but with two losses in their last three. Expand that across all competitions and that is four losses from seven and a Coppa Italia exit to go with a very probable Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich. Defeat away at Bologna last time out suggests that their 4-1 thrashing by the Germans in Rome has taken its toll on Simone Inzaghi's squad and they will want to bounce back here.

Prediction

An entertaining draw which might not be the most useful result for ether team. Pick: Juve 2-2 Lazio.