Juventus vs. Lazio: Serie A match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 15 in Serie A already gave us a great matchup on Friday between league-leader Inter Milan and Roma, and on Saturday fans will be treated to another as league favorite Juventus goes to Lazio in a battle of top three teams. Juve entered the weekend at 11-3-0 and with 36 points, while Lazio is 9-3-2 and looking to stay in the top four with three teams within five points and a dangerous Napoli team still lurking. Lazio has won six Serie A games in a row and is unbeaten in its last nine league matches.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Lazio

Date : Saturday, Dec. 7



: Saturday, Dec. 7 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico



: Stadio Olimpico TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Juventus: Champions League is next week, but Juve has already won Group D and has nothing to play for when it goes to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday. That means they won't need to rest anybody here and should field a full-strength lineup. Keep an eye on if Paulo Dybala starts, as La Joya has been fantastic and has seven goals so far in 17 games. The defense is also allowing under a goal per game in league play.

Lazio: Four wins in a row and full of confidence, Lazio hasn't conceded in 245 minutes. With Juve having scored in 16 straight games, they are going to have to score to get something from this one. The key will be the connection between Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile. Correa will be tasked with creating and playing Immobile into space to get looks on goal.

Prediction

Paulo Dybala continues his hot form as The Old Lady pitches a shutout against the Roman club.

Pick: Juventus 2, Lazio 0