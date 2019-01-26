Juventus vs. Lazio: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juve is the only undefeated team remaining in Serie A and cruising towards the title
Serie A action returns this weekend, with the game of the matchday taking place in the capital. First-place Juventus, still undefeated, goes to sixth-place Lazio with plenty on the line. Juve is 18-2-0 on the season with a nine-point lead over Napoli, and this is one of the remaining tough tests in its pursuit of an undefeated season.
Lazio, meanwhile, is two points back of the top four at 9-5-6 with 32 points. The club drew Torino and lost at Napoli in its last two league games to fall out of the top four, and the gauntlet continues with some tough matches in the coming weeks.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Lazio
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 27
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Olimpico in Rome
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -115 / Lazio +345 / Draw +240
Storylines
Juventus: The strong defense of this team has shined plenty in the last couple weeks. In its last three games, Juve hasn't conceded a goal. In those 270-plus minutes, they've only receive four shots on goal, dominating each match in the process.
Lazio: The Rome-based club continues to shoot itself in the foot. Against Torino, the team conceded a penalty kick, saw a player sent off and dropped two points. At Napoli, a lapse in focus saw Napoli score twice in four minutes, and Lazio again had another player sent off. The mental focus hasn't been there over the last couple league games, and now it gets tougher by playing the country's best team.
Juve vs. Lazio prediction
Lazio pushes Juve to the limit, but Paulo Dybala gets a goal and an assist in the second half to clinch the win and stay undefeated.
Pick: Juve (- 115)
