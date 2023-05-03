Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lecce @ Juventus

Current Records: Lecce 7-10-15, Juventus 18-6-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Juventus. They will look to defend their home pitch on Wednesday against Lecce at Allianz Stadium. Since Juventus' last six matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Juventus haven't won a game since April 1st, a trend which continued on Sunday. They and Bologna ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Juventus' goal came from Arkadiusz Milik at minute 60, while Bologna's was scored by Riccardo Orsolini in the 10th.

Meanwhile, Lecce's game on Friday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged Udinese out 1-0. Lecce's only goal came from Gabriel Strefezza off a penalty kick in minute 62.

Juventus will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -179 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

