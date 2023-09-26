Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lecce @ Juventus

Current Records: Lecce 3-2-0, Juventus 3-1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Lecce will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium. Lecce should still be riding high after a big win, while Juventus will be looking to get back into the win column.

Lecce has not lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Friday. They didn't even let Genoa onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. Lecce's only goal came from Remi Oudin in minute 83.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Sassuolo combined for nine shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Juventus fell 4-2 to Sassuolo. The loss put an end to Juventus' undefeated season.

Lecce's victory on Friday bumped their record up to 3-2-0. As for the opposition, Juventus' defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 3-1-1.

Lecce couldn't quite finish off Juventus in their previous matchup back in May and fell 2-1. Can Lecce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Juventus is a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -197 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus won 3 games and tied 1 game in their last 4 contests with Lecce.