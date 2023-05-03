Two teams on opposite sides of the Italian Serie A table will face off Wednesday when Juventus host Lecce on Paramount+. Juventus sit in third in the league standings and beat Lecce earlier in the season 1-0, but are battling to stay in the top four after tallying three losses and a draw over their last four Serie A matches. Lecce are 16th in the standings, but should have confidence heading into Wednesday's match after defeating Udinese 1-0 last Friday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for Noon ET on Wednesday. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lecce vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Lecce date: Wednesday, May 3

Juventus vs. Lecce time: Noon ET

Juventus vs. Lecce time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Lecce, Sutton is picking Juventus to win and Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +210 payout. The expert notes that Under 2.5 goals has hit in eight of Lecce's last nine league matches and in 10 of Juventus' last 11 games across all competitions.



Juventus have also conceded only 27 goals this season -- the third-fewest in Serie A -- while Lecce have been shut out in each other their last four matches on the road. Even though the Old Lady have struggled in recent weeks, Sutton thinks their offense will get them past Lecce on Wednesday.

"I think Lecce will have a tough time breaking down Juventus' backline on Wednesday, so I'm backing Juventus to keep a clean sheet in front of their home crowd," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

