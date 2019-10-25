Juventus vs. Lecce: Serie A live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick
Juventus enters this away match as the heavy favorite
Serie A leader Juventus hits the road on Saturday as part of Matchday 9, taking on Lecce. Juve is 7-1-0 to start the season with a one-point lead over Inter Milan and just seven goals conceded. Juve has won its last five matches. Meanwhile, Lecce is 2-1-5 and has lost three of its last five games, conceding 17 goals in eight matches for the second worst defensive record in the league.
All three points are expected to go to Juve, but after a draining midweek win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League, will Juve have the energy needed to get a result on the road?
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. Lecce
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -345 | Lecce +900 | Draw +425
Storylines
Juventus: After a masterful performance from Paulo Dybala on Tuesday with two goals, don't be surprised to see more backups start this one. The thing is, Juve's backups would start for nearly all of the teams in Serie A. This may be a game where Gonzalo Higuain gets the start and grabs a couple goals on the counter, with Lecce often pressing high.
Lecce: This Lecce defense is struggling. They've allowed at least two goals in three of their last five matches and have only won once in the last month. A dramatic draw at AC Milan on Sunday has given this team a bit of momentum, and the stadium should be packed, but even earning a draw here seems unlikely.
Prediction
Maurizio Sarri goes with some backups after a wild Champions League win over Lokomotiv Moscow, but Juve still wins easily.
Pick: Juve 2, Lecce 0
