Juventus vs. Lokomotiv: Champions League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus heads up to Russia for Matchday 4 in the Champions League as The Old Lady visits Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday. In Group D, Juve is in first place with a 2-1-0 record and seven points, just ahead of Atletico Madrid on goal differential. Lokomotiv finds itself in third place with three points and needs a win here to give itself a realistic shot of moving on to the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 6



: Wednesday, Nov. 6 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET



: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : RZD Arena



: RZD Arena TV channel : TNT and TUDN



: TNT and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Juventus: This is game two of quite a tough part of the schedule. After beating rival Torino on Saturday, Juve has this match against Lokomotiv, then the team hosts Milan on Sunday, goes to Atalanta next week and then hosts Atletico Madrid in UCL. This isn't a team that will overlook anybody, but could we maybe see Maurizio Sarri make some changes here in preparation for what's to come?

Lokomotiv: Can they use the last game as motivation? Lokomotiv had a 1-0 lead late at Juve on Matchday 3 only to see Paulo Dybala score twice in the second half to complete a fantastic comeback for the Italian club. The Russian side has already shown it can compete in this group, but now the pressure is on to do it at home. The result at Juve could give needed confidence.

Juve vs. Lokomotiv prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo scores, as does Miralem Pjanic, and Juve just barely wins.

Pick: Juve 2, Lokomotiv 1