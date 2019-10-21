Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow: Champions League live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick

Juventus returns home in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday to take on Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday 3. Cristiano Ronaldo and company are 1-1-0 so far and sitting in a fine position to win the group, while Lokomotiv is 1-0-1, aiming to get into the top two after this one, which would be at the halfway point of the group stage.

Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 2, while Lokomotiv fell at home to Atletico Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 22



: Tuesday, Oct. 22 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium (Turin, Italy)



: Allianz Stadium (Turin, Italy) TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juventus -500 | Lokomotiv Moscow +1400 | Draw +550

Storylines

Juventus: First place in Serie A and sharp in UCL, Juve looks to have its best team in years and has to be up there with the top contenders to win the cup. Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are gelling, and the expectation here is for the defense to dominate and for the team to earn three points. Expect Juve to score early and often, with its defense giving the Russian club nothing.

Lokomotiv Moscow: Hard task here, especially after losing at home just barely to Atletico Madrid. Lokomotiv has some really good players that hardcore fans will know. There is Peruvian Jefferson Farfan, Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario and even Eder, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final as Portugal beat France. The problem is, outside of Joao Mario, these are guys who are nowhere near the form of their prime. Will they have enough to get something here?

Prediction

Juventus dominates from start to finish to stay atop the group with three points.

Pick: Juventus 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 0