Juventus face a must-win match on Friday at home if Cristiano Ronaldo and company have any hope of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Fresh off their ninth straight Serie A title, Juve welcome Lyon to Northern Italy for their round of 16 second leg. Lyon won the first leg back in March 1-0, and just a draw for the French side will be enough to move on.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Friday, Aug. 7

: Friday, Aug. 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Storylines

Juventus: Mighty Juve have been far from great since play returned. Sure, they won Serie A, but they have continued to drop points and lack quality, especially defensively. Juve have conceded 17 goals in their last eight games. The 17 goals prior to those took 22 games. So what's been the difference? Well, it's hard to explain, really. The players have lacked confidence, have had poor positioning and simply haven't delivered. And it's a concern now. Juve looked like a contender to win it all at one point, but it just feels like the defense could lay an egg at any moment.

Lyon: Most teams in France have been on a hiatus since the league season was called off early, but not Lyon. Rudi Garcia's team took on PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final on Friday, losing in penalty kicks. So there will be no excuse of being rusty. Memphis Depay is back from injury after playing in the final, and he will be key alongside Moussa Dembele. Just one goal for Lyon would force Juventus to have to score three. Expect Garcia's team to play very conservative early and hope to grab a goal on the counter.

Score scenarios

SCORE LYON 0 LYON 1 LYON 2 LYON 3 LYON 4 LYON 5 JUVE 0 LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE JUVE 1 EXTRA TIME LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE JUVE 2 JUVE ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE JUVE 3 JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE JUVE 4 JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE JUVE 5 JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE JUVE ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE LYON ADVANCE

Prediction

Juventus turns around the tie and cruises into the quarterfinals. Pick: Juventus 3, Lyon 0