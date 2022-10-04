After losing the first two matches of the UEFA Champions League's group stage against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, Juventus now need to win the two games against Maccabi Haifa if they want to have chances to go through. Winning at home on Wednesday could be a crucial turning point of the season and Massimiliano Allegri is aware of it. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa are currently with zero points after two matches, while both Benfica and PSG are leading the group with six points each. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -345; Draw +450; Maccabi Haifa +950 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Allegri has announced in the pre-match press conference that striker Arek Milik won't start after he suffered a minor injury on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is finally back and it's likely that without Milik the Bianconeri will go back to the 4-3-3 with Filip Kostic and Angel Di Maria to support Dusan Vlahović as the main striker.

Maccabi Haifa: The visitors are expected to play with American Josh Cohen as goalkeeper and a three-man backline with Dylan Batubinsika, Shon Goldberg and Abdoulaye Seck. Daniel Sundgren and Chery should play as wingers, with Neta Lavi and Mohammed Abu Fani as midfielders. Chery is expected to play as a number ten behind Frantzdy Pierrot and Dean David as strikers.

Prediction

Juventus have no alternatives and can't fail this time against Maccabi Haifa. Three points is the only possible result for the Italian side. Pick: Juventus 3, Maccabi Haifa 0.