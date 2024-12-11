UEFA Champions League action continues with what should be a very exciting match between Juventus and Manchester City on Wednesday on Paramount+. Both teams have 2-2-1 records through their first five UCL matches and looking to break through after drawing in each of their last games in the tournament. Man City also drew 2-2 Crystal Palace over the weekend, while Juventus have drawn in each of their last four matches across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Manchester City odds list the visitors as the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Man City date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Juventus vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Man City live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Juventus vs. Man City, Green is backing both teams to score for a -120 payout. These teams are playing similarly right now, with the offense firing on all cylinders while the defense struggles, so the expert expects both sides to find the back of the net.



The Bianconeri have become a more offensive-minded unit since Thiago Motta took over as manager and they are unbeaten in Serie A play this season, but the backstep on defense has resulted in them constantly settling for draws. The same can be said about the Citizens, who are going through their toughest spell under Pep Guardiola's reign and having trouble shutting teams down despite players like Erling Haaland continuing to find the back of the net.

"City should be able to open up this struggling Juventus defense," Green told SportsLine. "They are unlikely to keep a clean sheet, but they should score, and we could see an entertaining game between two evenly-matched teams." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

