Manchester City and Juventus may be through to the next round of the Club World Cup but only one can win Group G. Both are level with six points from six matches and are also level on goal difference, while City have yet to allow a goal during their two matches played so far. It has been an impressive run, but this clash will show how ready for the knockout stages they are as each face their sternest test of the tournament so far.

Between a refreshed Phil Foden and Kenan Yildiz being set for a breakout season, this is a clash that will have star power as the match hangs in the balance. Both teams have something to prove, and it'll make for good soccer on the pitch as they battle with the group on the line.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Juventus vs. Manchester City, odds

Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Juventus +370; Draw +250; Manchester City -129

Last meeting

These clubs last met in the Champions League during the league phase in 2024. Juventus got the better of Manchester City, winning 2-0 behind goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie, but the Manchester City of 2025 have been on a different level. Claiming the most points in the Premier League in 2025, part of Pep Guardiola's showing that City are well and indeed back will require beating teams like Juventus.

Predicted lineups

Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Lloyd Kelly, Nicolo Savona, Pierre Kalulu, Alberto Costa, Teun Koopminers, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Andrea Cambiaso, Nico Gonzalez, Kenan Yildiz, Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester City: Ederson, Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Erling Haaland

Player to watch

Kenan Yildiz, Juventus: Scoring a brace in his last match, this will be a good test for Yildiz. Needing to help lead Juventus in the Champions League this season, he'll have to be able to score against teams who are up to City's level. Strong dribbling and shooting with ease, Yildiz is growing by the day, and even if Juventus don't win this match, it'll be a good moment to grow from.

Storyline to watch

Giants collide: Juventus and Manchester City are among the biggest clubs in the world, and it's one of the nice sides of the Club World Cup that teams who usually wouldn't meet in the group stage of a competition will be pitted together. Both will have a chance to prepare for the season in a competition where they get to face some of the best teams in the world, and given their group composition, they don't even have to wait for the knockout stage to do it.

Prediction

Juventus will do just enough defensively to ensure that City don't get full control of the match, and it will end in a draw. Both sides will have their chances to win, but already being through to the knockout stages, it's important to keep some energy in reserve. Pick: Juventus 1, Manchester City 1

