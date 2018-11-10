Juventus vs. Milan: Prediction, Serie A pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus head east to face AC Milan on Sunday in a big-time Serie A clash. Juve is coming off a surprising defeat and will look to rebound against a Milan team that also played midweek in European competition. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Milan

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Siro in Milan, Italy
  • TV channel: Rai Italia America
  • Streaming: English: ESPN+; Italian: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Juve -135 / Milan +370 / Draw +265

Storylines

Juventus: The team is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Manchester United at home on Wednesday in the Champions League. Can the club bounce back?

AC Milan: This is all about Gonzalo Higuain. The former Juventus star faces his former team for the first time since his summer move to Milan. His rights are still owned by Juve as he's on loan at Milan with an obligatory transfer clause next summer. So far, he's got seven goals in 12 games.

Juventus vs. Milan prediction

Juve wins a narrow one, but Higuain also scores against his former club.

Pick: Juve (-135)

