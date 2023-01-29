Serie A is back in action on Sunday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Juventus

Current Records: Monza 6-4-9; Juventus 11-5-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Monza fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Monza will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at Allianz Stadium. Despite trouble winning, Monza have kept their last four contests to within a goal, so Juventus should be prepared for a fight.

Monza took on Sassuolo on Sunday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The White and Reds and the Black and Greens finished up their game with a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the White and Blacks and the Goddess finished up their game with a 3-3 draw.

The draw s rounded out Monza's record to 6-4-9 And Sassuolo's to 4-5-10. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -189 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.