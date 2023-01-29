Juventus will take on Monza at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Allianz Stadium on Paramount+. Juventus is 7-3-0 at home, while Monza is 2-2-5 on the road. Juventus have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 10-5-1 when expecting a win. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on Juventus to win every game so far would now be worth a respectable $1,228.55. Monza can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-7 in that position. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

The latest Juventus vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza the +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +295, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

How to watch Juventus vs. Monza

Juventus vs. Monza date: January 29th

Juventus vs. Monza time: 9 a.m. ET

Juventus vs. Monza live stream: Paramount+

Juventus vs. Monza picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Juventus

Juventus took on Atalanta on Sunday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Juventus and Atalanta finished up their game with a 3-3 draw. The draw left Juventus with a 11-5-3 record in Serie A play this season.

Juventus have recorded a shutout in five of their last six league games at home. They've given up just 15 goals this season, the second-fewest in Serie A. Offensively, Juventus have scored 30 goals through their first 19 matches.

What you need to know about Monza

Meanwhile,Monza and Sassuolo settled for a 1-1 draw in their matchup last Sunday. The draw left Monza with a 6-4-9 record in Serie A play this season. Monza have recorded 22 points through 19 matches this season, and they're unbeaten in each of their last five league games.

Monza have scored 10 goals in their last five matches in Serie A, and they've found the back of the net at least once in 10 of their last 11 across all competitions.

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Juventus vs. Monza showdown and he has locked in his confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this Serie A matchup.

