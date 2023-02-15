Juventus host Nantes on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League in a game which was a Champions League fixtures almost 30 years ago. The Italian giants have fallen out of Europe's top competition while the French outfit are back on the continental stage thanks to their Coupe de France success. This is one for the nostalgic soccer fan as Massimiliano Allegri's men will be looking to avoid an upset at the hands of Antoine Kombouare's disciplined Canaris side. Juve have lost twice and drawn once since the FIFA 2022 World Cup while Nantes have lost just once and only conceded three goals from 11 games since the restart.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 16 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -275; Draw: +360; Nantes +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Federico Chiesa is back in action after missing much of a poor Champions League campaign while Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado are also back and ready for involvement. There is no Weston McKennie anymore and Arkadiusz Milik could be missing until next month. Fabio Miretti is also out while Paul Pogba is no closer to a comeback after his latest setback. Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Angel Di Maria could feature in attack here while Nicolo Fagioli is also in contention in the middle.

Nantes: Quentin Merlin is missing while Nicolas Pallois is only just getting back into action after injury. Moses Simon is a doubt but will be important if he is deemed eligible to play. Nantes are in mourning after the passing of Ignatius Ganago's daughter and the player understandably misses out to be with his family. Evann Guessand could feature while Andy Delort has been added to compete for an attacking role with Mostafa Mohamed.

Prediction

This one is shaping up to be tight with Juve not exactly free-scoring and Nantes extremely tough to break down at the back. It would be a surprise if there are many goals in this one and each side scoring would already be good going. A narrow loss here would keep Les Canaris in it for the second leg at home on what promises to be a big European night at Stade de la Beaujoire. Pick: Juventus 1, Nantes 0.