2023 Europa League action continues as Juventus F.C. host FC Nantes on Thursday on Paramount+. The Italian side are rebounding from being knocked out of Champions League play back in November and should be brimming with confidence after recording just one loss over their last six games across all competition. Meanwhile, the French side have won their last three matches across all competition and look to pose a threat on the road in Thursday's knockout tie. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Juventus vs. Nantes odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -290 (bet $290 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Nantes as the +800 underdog. A draw is priced at +350 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Nantes vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Nantes date: Thursday, February 16

Juventus vs. Nantes time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Nantes vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Nantes, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout. Despite playing poorly in Champions League earlier in the season, The Old Lady have done well across other competition thanks to their consistently solid defense. They've recorded three consecutive clean sheets and won each of their last two home games by a 1-0 final.

The expert notes that the French side won't be easy to score on either, as 10 of Nantes' last 11 fixtures have featured fewer than 2.5 goals. Even with the low score, however, Sutton thinks the home team has an upper hand.

"Juventus will want to take a lead into the second leg of this knockout tie, so I expect the home side to play their best lineup given they aren't in the Serie A title race," Sutton told SportsLine. "Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Co. will prove too much for the visitors on Thursday." Stream the game here.

