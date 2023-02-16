Juventus's 1-1 draw against Nantes saw a late penalty denied to the Bianconeri by the referee after a clear handball by defender Sebastien Corchia. The referee was called by the VAR to review the play in the final minute of stoppage time to reconsider his initial decision but instead of giving the penalty for the handball, the referee gave a free kick to Nantes for a Gleison Bremer's foul on Corchia.

Bremer and midfielder Manuel Locatelli both tried to score on Juan Cuadrado's ball in and it was the former Torino defender who got his head to the ball. At first, it seemed like a missed opportunity but after looking at the replay, it was clear that the ball was deflected by the hand of Corchia.

Take a look as CBS Sports soccer rules expert Christina Unkel disagrees with the call, and get a load of how our studio crew reacts to what was a surprising decision by the official:

The referee supposedly saw a push of Bremer on Corchia's back which led him to not give the penalty, but that is a surprising call no matter how you dissect it.

"If you leave your arm extended into the air for a longer period of time, as we can see with that reversed camera angle, that shows that he is making himself bigger outside the silhouette," Unkel said.

"That should have been a penalty. I am completely, myself, surprised as to why they did not give that, and I think that is a clear error in that regard."

As a result, if Juve lose at Nantes next Thursday, they'll be eliminated from the Europa League before the round of 16. Had that been a penalty and converted, just a draw next week would have been enough to move on.