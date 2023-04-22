Napoli visit Juventus on Sunday night for one of the most exciting clashes of the Serie A season. The away team are flying and getting closer to their first title in 33 years, having a 14-point advantage on Lazio, despite losing the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan. On the other hand, Juventus partially won their appeal against the Italian FA and saw their 15-point deduction restored for now. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Apr. 23 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 23 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Juventus +180; Draw +210; Napoli +160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Without the 15-point deduction, Juventus are now currently third in the league with 59 points, two less than second-placed Lazio (61). Thursday's decision completely changed the current Serie A table, with AS Roma currently holding the last Champions League spot with 56 points, while AC Milan (53) and Inter (51) are now out of the top four with eight games left to play.



Juventus lost their last two Serie A matches (both away against Lazio and Sassuolo) but knocked out Sporting CP in the Europa League's quarterfinals, while Napoli drew at home in their last Serie A game against Hellas Verona but then were eliminated by AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League's quarter finals.

Prediction

Juventus will probably have more motivation to win, especially after Thursday's news, but Napoli need to react after the Champions League's elimination. Pick: Juventus 1, Napoli 1.