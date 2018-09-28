Juventus vs. Napoli live stream info: How to watch on Serie A, stream online
Napoli gets its first taste of Cristiano Ronaldo in league play
Juventus and Napoli, the top two teams in Serie A, face off on Saturday on what's set to be a massive day of games throughout Europe, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea in England and Real Madrid facing Atletico Madrid in Spain. The Serie A's game of the week features the two teams everybody expected to be in the race for the title.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
In a match of No. 1 vs. No. 2, it's hard to go against either. But Juventus is undefeated and is at home, which will make them the favorite. On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing well and looks more and more comfortable with each game. Napoli is strong, but Juve is on another level. Juve 2, Napoli 1.
