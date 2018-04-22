Juventus vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Serie A on TV, stream online

Juventus and Napoli meet on Sunday in a massive Serie A clash, where Juve can put a hand around the title with a win, while three points for the Neopolitans will leave the race wide open with four matches remaining:

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Juventus (first place; 85 points) can go seven clear atop the table with four games to go if it wins, while Napoli (second place; 81 points) can pull within one of Juve with three points. A draw wouldn't suit Napoli, and while Juventus expects to win at home, a draw would still put the team in a very nice spot moving forward.

Prediction

Juve and Napoli battle for 90 minutes, as Gonzalo Higuain gets the winner against his former team with little time left on the clock. Juve 2, Napoli 1.