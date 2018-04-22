Juventus vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Serie A on TV, stream online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Italy with so much on the line
Juventus and Napoli meet on Sunday in a massive Serie A clash, where Juve can put a hand around the title with a win, while three points for the Neopolitans will leave the race wide open with four matches remaining:
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Juventus (first place; 85 points) can go seven clear atop the table with four games to go if it wins, while Napoli (second place; 81 points) can pull within one of Juve with three points. A draw wouldn't suit Napoli, and while Juventus expects to win at home, a draw would still put the team in a very nice spot moving forward.
Prediction
Juve and Napoli battle for 90 minutes, as Gonzalo Higuain gets the winner against his former team with little time left on the clock. Juve 2, Napoli 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Southampton preview
The Blues are the favorites to move on
-
Copa del Rey final: Barca routs Sevilla
Messi, Luis Suarez and Phillippe Coutinho all scored as Barca walked away with the domestic...
-
City vs. Swansea preview
This is City's first match after securing the Premier League title
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
West Ham isn't safe from relegation but could be with a win
-
Napoli, Juve fans show class in video
This was a fine example of fans showing respect to each other
-
United beats Spurs in FA Cup semi
United is off to its 20th FA Cup final after being Spurs on Saturday