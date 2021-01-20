A second-half goal from Cristiano Ronaldo lifted Juventus to Supercoppa Italiana glory as The Old Lady beat Napoli, 2-0. A late penalty kick conceded by Juve gave Lorenzo Insigne the chance to equalize, but the Italian star missed wide left as Andrea Pirlo's team held on. Alvaro Morata's injury time goal sealed the victory.

Juve were the sharper team but at times struggled with their passing in the final third. Dries Mertens got things going for Napol in the second half, winning that penalty kick that Insigne botched. In what was a rematch of the Coppa Italia final that went to penalty kicks, this time Napoli couldn't convert when they needed to, missing out on a chance to lift another trophy at the expense of the Torino-based club.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Ronaldo in the right spot... as usual

Ronaldo's winner came in the 64th minute with Juve having the majority of the chances. He almost scored moments prior with a ball that went across the face of goal, but he made up for it, pouncing on this loose ball. Take a look:

He isn't missing in there. No offsides, great positioning and a finish that wasn't going anywhere but the back of the net.

Pirlo gets it right

Juve needed a bit of something to get the attack going, and it turns out it was Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian midfielder was warming up at halftime and could be seen doing something that isn't common for a player warming up.

Likely under the direction of Pirlo, Bernardeschi wasn't just getting touches on the ball and warming up his legs with short runs, he was actually practicing taking corner kicks. So, you know what happened next -- he took the quality corner that led to the winning goal.

McKennie wins first trophy

Major props to American Weston McKennie, who once against started for Juventus and continues to impress his teammates. His positioning was good, he really got into space well and nearly grabbed an assist early in the second half.

He did concede the penalty that nearly resulted in the equalizer, but it was an unfortunate play that really couldn't have been avoided as he was looking to clear the ball. Insigne did him a favor, though.

Thanks to the win, McKennie won his first trophy as a pro, and many more are certainly on the way if he continues to progress. What a few months for the talent on loan from Schalke.