Juventus host Napoli on Wednesday in Serie A play in a match that feels like a must-win for both if they are to have any chance of competing for the league crown. Inter Milan are comfortably eight points clear atop the league, while Juventus are in fourth, 12 points behind. Napoli are in fifth, also 12 points back. Though they need a hot streak to get back into the title fight, this game may end up being more about getting into the top four and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, April 7

: Wednesday, April 7 Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: Rai Italia Nord America

Rai Italia Nord America Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -105; Draw +250; Napoli +295 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve: Andrea Pirlo's team have failed to win their last two league matches and are reeling. While 16 wins from 28 games would be impressive for any team, it isn't for a Juventus side that has dominated Serie A for almost the last decade. And while the defense has been improved, it is the attack that has struggled. Juventus usually have one of the top attacks but have struggled with consistency, finding it hard to get production out of anybody not named Cristiano Ronaldo. Somebody will have to pick it up as nobody has more than seven Serie A goals while Ronaldo has 24.

Napoli: Four consecutive wins has this club back in the race for the top four. Unbeaten in their last seven matches, Napoli have scored 13 total goals in their last five games. While the title is probably out of reach, they have their eyes set on the top four. But we will learn plenty about them before the end of the month as this starts a brutal four-game stretch that also includes leaders Inter and top-four contender Lazio.

Prediction

Ronaldo gets his goal, but a late miss sees the teams settle for a point each. Pick: Juventus 1, Napoli 1