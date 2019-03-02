Juventus vs. Napoli: Serie A match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's Italy's No. 1 vs. No. 2 squaring off in Naples

On a busy weekend of big-time matches, Serie A action sees first place Juventus visit second place Napoli on Sunday on Matchday 26. Juventus is 22-3-0 with 69 points, while Napoli is 17-5-3 with 56 points. Napoli has gone six matches without a defeat, while Juve responded to the loss against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League with a shaky 1-0 win at Bologna last time out. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Napoli

  • Date: Sunday, Mar. 3
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio San Paolo
  • TV channel: Rai Italia America
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Juventus +215 / Napoi +135 / Draw +220

Storylines

Juventus: Ronaldo and company can lose this game and still be locks to win the league, it seems. Not much at stake here other than bragging rights, but a win probably puts the title away beyond a reasonable doubt. 

Napoli: This team is probably out of the title race here, but a win would get them within 10 points and keep a glimmer of hope alive. This teams look certain to finish first and second, so here's a chance for some momentum with Napoli still alive in Europa League. 

Juventus vs. Napoli prediction

Juve scores first but gets held to a draw as the hosts put together a strong second half. 

Pick: Juventus (+215)

