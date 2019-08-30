Juventus vs. Napoli: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The top two teams in Serie A square off on Saturday
Juventus, the king of Serie A, take on its biggest title challenger, Napoli, on Saturday in Matchday 2 of Serie A. Juve beat Parma 1-0 on the road to open up the season last Saturday, while Napoli pulled off a dramatic 4-3 win at Fiorentina with Lorenzo Insigne stealing the show. This was supposed to be Maurizio Sarri's first match against his former team Napoli, but the Juve coach is expected to miss this game as he recovers from pneumonia.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Juventus vs. Napoli
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 31
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juventus -125 | Napoli +335 | Draw +245
Storylines
Juventus: The 1-0 win to open up the season was a bit shaky in the sense that the attack wasn't really clicking. Juve put just four of its 14 shots on frame. The passing was sharp but the end product wasn't very good. Similar struggles against Napoli could see the team on the wrong end of an upset.
Napoli: Four goals in the opener will have this attack feeling confident, but the defense must be sharper. Kalidou Koulibaly was the top defender in Serie A last season, but he can't do it by himself. Expect them to play much more defensively against a talented attack like The Old Lady's.
Juventus vs. Napoli prediction
It's a tight game late, but a set piece header from Cristiano Ronaldo is the difference.
Pick: Juventus 2, Napoli 1
