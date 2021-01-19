The Supercoppa Italiana is on Wednesday as Serie A winner Juventus take on Coppa Italia winner Napoli in a one-off match with a trophy on the line. The meeting is a rematch of the last Coppa Italia final, which Napoli won in penalty kicks, bringing home hardware despite being the underdog.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 20

: Wednesday, Jan. 20 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Torino, Italy TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve +145; Draw +240; Napoli +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Once looked at as an elite defensive team, Juve no longer are. An aging defense has conceded at least one goal in six straight games, including four in their last two. And it is not like they are just getting unlucky with opponents converting on a couple good chances. Over their last two matches, they have conceded 30 total shots, including 13 to Genoa. Napoli's pace can give them trouble, so they will need to first be strong defensively in the middle and slow down the pace of the match with consistent, safe (and cynical) fouling.

Napoli: The club day enters the game on a three-match winning streak, but did they use up all of their goals last time out? Fresh off of a 6-0 win over Fiorentina, Napoli is riding a wave of momentum with Lorenzo Insigne leading the way. The Italy international has nine goals in 21 games this season and is on pace to have his best season since his 20-goal campaign from 2016-17. With him against an inconsistent Juventus defense, Napoli have another great shot at a trophy.

Prediction

Juventus get a bit of revenge and pick up silverware with a narrow victory. Pick: Juve 2, Napoli 1